Children’s day nursery seeks a fresh start under new owner

A children’s day nursery in Sowerby is looking for new owners to take on the running of the business.

Little Lou-Beez, which was based at St Peter’s Community Centre in the heart of the village, has ceased trading and is about to enter liquidation.

Property consultants Walker Singleton have been instructed by the liquidators to market the nursery, which offers up to 53 places with dedicated space for babies, toddlers and pre-school children, alongside a full range of facilities and play space.

Luke Hartshorn, of Walker Singleton, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire an operational business as a blank canvas without most of the capital start-up costs that are typically associated with opening a new venture.

“Interest is likely to come from someone who is working within childcare already, or from someone who is looking for a new business challenge.”