Grammar school charity failed to disclose its financial accounts

The charity that helps with the running of Hipperholme Grammar School failed to disclose its annual accounts and reports a government inquiry revealed.

The Hipperholme Grammar School Foundation became part of the class inquiry that was carried out by the Charity Commission.

The report showed that the foundation had failed to submit its annual accounts, reports and annual returns to the commission for the financial years ending August 31 2014 and 2015 within the statutory deadlines.

During the whole period the charity was sent various computer generated reminders from the commission regarding the submission of their annual accounting documents.

A final warning letter was issued on August 8 2016 requesting that the missing documents be provided by September 14 2016. However it failed to do so.

A charity representative told the commission that the reason for not complying with their statutory accounting requirements was due to lengthy negotiations held with the charity’s auditors over the wording of the audit report.

The commission said in its report: “The charity’s trustees were in default of their legal obligations to file accounting information with the commission. This was mismanagement and misconduct in the administration of the charity and a breach of their legal duties.

“As a result of the inquiry, the commission ensured the charity complied with its legal obligations to submit their annual accounting information.

“The charity ceased to be part of the inquiry when it was no longer in default of its accounting obligations. This happened on October 12, 2016, when the charity filed the missing documents.”