Green fingered Beth shortlisted for Young School Gardener of the Year

A green-fingered school pupil Todmorden High School is in the running to be named the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Young School Gardener of the Year 2017.

Beth Stroud, 16, is competing in the 14-16 year-old age category of the national competition, which aims to unearth the next generation of star gardeners.

Beth is battling against three other youngsters to win her age category and be put forward to compete for the ultimate title in school gardening. Both the category and the overall winner will be announced at a special awards ceremony at RHS Garden Wisley, in Surrey in July.

Todmorden High School teacher Jake Womack, who nominated Beth for the award said: “Beth is a passionate gardener who has been invaluable in our efforts to build a peace garden in memory of a previous student who sadly died. In addition to starting the Tuesday night gardening club, where she has been nurturing and leading the younger students, Beth has been putting in an extra two nights of work after school every week to ensure that we keep the peace garden project on schedule.

“Beth is an inspiration to the younger students she nurtures and also to the staff here at the school and she deserves to be crowned the Young School Gardener of the Year.”

In June a panel of gardening experts including BBC Gardeners’ World and ITV’s Love Your Garden presenter Frances Tophill will judge the entries and pick the category winners.

As part of the judging process Beth and the other finalists will create a five-minute video showcasing their passion for gardening.

Should Beth be crowned RHS Young School Gardener of the Year 2017, she will have the opportunity to spend the day working with RHS gardeners, receive tickets for either the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 2018, or RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2018.