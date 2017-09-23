Halifax bank boss goes back to school to inspire pupils

The managing director of Halifax bank went back to school as he delivered a careers lesson to pupils.

Russell Galley visited Trinity Academy Halifax and spoke about his career path from school to where he is now and the journey it took to get there.

He also took part in the ‘Big Class Challenge’ event organised by education charity Teach First as part of a year of action to address the issue of educational disadvantage and promote social mobility.

Mr Galley said: “I feel proud to be part of this fantastic initiative, and hope that talking to class about my personal journey, starting on the counter in Barnsley Market Hill Branch, will help inspire them to strive for success, and show them that with hard work, courage and determination you can achieve your goals.”

Teach First believes that no child’s future should be determined by their background.

Yet the charity’s research shows that for too many children from low-income communities it can still seem impossible to get the education, the job, and the future they deserved

Research has shown young adults who recalled ‘four or more employer contacts’ are five times less likely to be NEET (not in education, employment or training) than those who had no involvement.

The Big Class Challenge is addressing this by encouraging a number of high profile volunteers to go into schools to share the experiences, advice and challenges that they have faced and encourage young people to follow their dreams.

James Westhead, Executive Director for Teach First said: “I want to thank everyone who has taken part in The Big Class Challenge so far and taken the time out of their busy schedules to inform and inspire pupils.

"We know at Teach First that these interactions with employers can make such a difference to the outlook of young people and hope that this lesson has sparked ideas about a possible future direction for the pupils of Trinity Academy Halifax.”