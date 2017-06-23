Halifax school evacuated as police carry out search of building

A Halifax school was evacuated by teachers and the buildings searched by police following a hoax call.
Police received a call at 12.44pm today (Friday) to attend an incident at Park Lane Learning Trust on Park Lane, Exley.
The school took the decision to evacuate pupils from the building.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that officers quickly established that the call had been a hoax but carried out searches of the school premises.
