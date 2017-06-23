Halifax school evacuated as police carry out search of building

A Halifax school was evacuated by teachers and the buildings searched by police following a hoax call.

Police received a call at 12.44pm today (Friday) to attend an incident at Park Lane Learning Trust on Park Lane, Exley.

Park Lane Learning Trust, Exley.

The school took the decision to evacuate pupils from the building.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that officers quickly established that the call had been a hoax but carried out searches of the school premises.