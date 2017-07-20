Halifax school forced to close due to ‘unexpected health and safety inpection’

A school in Calderdale has been forced to closed for health and safety reasons after a glass panel on a corridor shattered and through to the floor below.

Trinity Academy have taken the steps to shut down the school on Shay Lane as safety checks are carried out

Principal James Franklin-Smith said: “Yesterday we had a health and safety incident where a glass panel on a corridor shattered and fell through to the floor below.

“Thankfully, nobody was hurt, but as an academy we have over 250 of these panels throughout the building at various heights.

“We took the decision to close to ensure that we can work with experts to assess all the panels in our building as the safety of our students is paramount.

“With 1700 students moving throughout the building we were unprepared to take a risk that this may happen again when students are in the building.

“All building regulations have been met, but we are obviously conducting a full investigation where each and every panel of glass will be checked.

“This will be completed before students return on Monday 4 September.

“We contacted all parents to explain and apologise for this unexpected closure, and would like to thank them for their understanding as we put student safety first.”

Trinity Academy opened on the outskirts of North Halifax in September 2010 in the former buildings of the predecessor school, Holy Trinity Senior School and moved to new, purpose-built school buildings nearby in September 2012