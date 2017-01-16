High praise for school family

Students’ Achievements and dedication of staff and families have been highlighted in Crossley Heath Grammar School’s prize giving evening.

The Halifax school celebrated an impressive set of GCSE and A level results in 2016.

Head teacher Wendy Moffatt praised the whole school community: “The evening recognises the talents and achievements of all our young people and the parents and staff who have supported them.

“Our students in Years 11 and 13 are the proud recipients of outstanding results.

“At a time when the government is constantly changing the educational goalposts and making it harder for children to achieve top grades I am particularly proud that teachers and students here have worked even harder to ensure that standards are not just maintained but exceeded. GCSE and A Level results are very, very impressive.”

The Mayor of Calderdale Coun Howard Blagbrough was in attendance. Guest speaker was outdoor enthusiast Ken Robertshaw.

Mrs Moffatt also reflected on the personal hard times the school has gone through with the death of teacher Kevin Allen.

“As we know, a school is more than a building. It is a family and as in all families we live, laugh and experience all the emotions associated with being human. There is no doubt that losing any one of our family is the hardest thing to bear.

“Kevin was a much loved Maths teacher, caring form tutor, gentle giant and all round wonderful man.”

The annual prize recognising endeavour in mathematics has been named after him.

On her departure Mrs Moffatt added: “I look back on the last five years with a genuine sense of pride. It has truly been the best job in the world, working with young people is a gift.”