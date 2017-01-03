Hipperholme student achieves Royal Institution membership for maths

A Hipperholme Grammar School student is celebrating success after achieving an honourary membership with mathematics and science charity The Royal Institution.

Zainab Sajjad, 14, was invited to partake in a six week series of challenging mathematics masterclasses held by the charity, designed to develop and extend students’ knowledge of maths and its sub-topics.

After completing the workshops – which explore mathematical problems through engaging activities and challenging maths games – Zainab was invited to the Royal Institution’s Mathematics Masterclass celebration event held at the University of Liverpool.

Zainab said: “The Royal Institute workshops have allowed me to work with talented mathematicians from across the country. In addition to the Liverpool event, I also travelled to London in the summer to attend a four hour chemistry workshop taught by chemists with an international reputation.

“The Royal Institute membership I have achieved will mean I can attend additional workshops to support my learning and hear from renowned scientists and mathematicians through shows, panel discussions and exciting question and answer sessions.”

The Royal Institution was founded in 1799 with a mission to harness science for the maximum benefit of society, and delivers live events and explorative research projects for with some of the world’s leading thinkers, with a specialist RI Young Member division designed to educate children and young adults.

Commenting on Zainab’s success, Hipperholme Grammar School headmaster, Jack Williams, added:

“I am delighted that Zainab took the opportunity with The Royal Institution and used it to excel in her studies. We are committed to helping individuals flourish both in and out of the classroom, and always encourage students to partake in extra-curricular activities such as this to aid both their learning and personal development.”