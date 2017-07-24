Leeds Beckett business centre starts building for future with temporary home

Leeds Beckett University, in partnership with Calderdale Council, has launched a new initiative to drive growth amongst early-stage and growing businesses.

From the autumn, the University Business Centre will be based at Piece Mill in Halifax, situated next to the Piece Hall.

For Calderdale businesses wishing to benefit this summer from Leeds Beckett business advice along with professional training and development and access to knowledge transfer and research expertise, the centre is currently based within Dean Clough Mills at the Halifax Courier’s offices.

Jesse Stott, Business Co-ordinator for the University Business Centre in Halifax, said: “We are incredibly excited to move into our permanent home at Piece Mill later this year, but already many Calderdale businesses want to engage with us.

“We are delighted to base ourselves on a temporary basis with our media partners Johnstons Press at Dean Clough and look forward to working with them and other businesses in the region.

“We welcome interested businesses and entrepreneurs to contact us to learn more about how we can help business growth in Calderdale.”

The University Business Centre will allow businesses to access a Halifax town centre-registered business address, private newly-renovated office space with high speed broadband as well as a virtual office, co-working and hot-desk facilities.

Companies will also receive Leeds Beckett business advice and mentoring, professional training and development as well as access to knowledge transfer and research expertise.

In addition, clients will enjoy free access to Leeds Beckett’s network of business lounges, which are shared with specialist member organisations and will have the opportunity to attend free innovation networking events.

Professor Peter Slee, Vice Chancellor at Leeds Beckett University, said: “Leeds Beckett is committed to supporting growth and prosperity in our region.

“This initiative is the latest example of this and will provide access to resources and knowledge that will accelerate growth in new and developing businesses.”

The Piece Mill re is part of a network of Leeds Beckett University Business Centres that have been operating for more than 15 years.

Over 200 businesses across the region are currently located in Leeds Beckett’s private, shared and co-working spaces which to date have supported over 800 businesses to accelerate their growth.