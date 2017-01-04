Life-saving Prize for The Halifax Academy

The Halifax Academy has won a life-saving defibrillator in a Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) competition.

The school was one of 105 schools to take part in Restart a Heart Day in October 2016 when 20,000 youngsters across Yorkshire were taught cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

As part of the event, YAS organised a poster competition for participating schools and artwork by 16-year-old Imran Arif impressed the judges. The incredible drawings will be used to promote next year’s Restart a Heart Day which will be held on Monday 16 October 2017.

The school has won a defibrillator kindly donated by WEL Medical and hopes to raise funds to buy a secure cabinet so it can be kept on an external wall of the school. This means it could also be used by the local community if someone suffers a cardiac arrest.

Mick Kay, Headteacher of the Halifax Academy, Secondary Phase, said: “We were extremely proud to welcome our former student Imran back into the academy for the presentation of his award. Imran produced an excellent piece of artwork which will be displayed in school for pupils and staff to view.

“We are very fortunate to have received the defibrillator, a very important piece of equipment which will also benefit the local community.

“We are committed to helping our students become responsible and caring citizens, so Restart a Heart Day was a valuable opportunity to equip a large number of students with both the confidence and the knowledge to do CPR and be able to save a life, which is an incredibly important skill.”

Over 30,000 people suffer cardiac arrests outside of hospital in the UK every year.

Early CPR and defibrillation play a key role in significantly increasing the patient’s chances of survival.

Jason Carlyon, a Clinical Development Manager at YAS and organiser of Restart a Heart Day, said: “We are delighted to provide The Halifax Academy with their second life-saving defibrillator and are thrilled that they are looking at locating it on an external wall of the school so it can also be used by members of the public in an emergency.”

Ian Pearse, Director, WEL Medical, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Yorkshire Ambulance Service in its important initiatives that increase the awareness of the importance of CPR and defibrillation. Not only will this result in the placement of a defibrillator to protect all those in the school environment, making it publically accessible will benefit everyone in the local area. Moreover, the students also are now equipped with skills that could potentially save a life.”