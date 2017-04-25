Major blow as dedicated Halifax college bid rejected

Proposals to create a dedicated 1,000 place sixth form college in Halifax have been knocked by the Department for Education (DfE).

The Trinity Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) announced in September last year they were bidding to open the education facility in September 2018.

Michael Gosling, Principal at Trinity Academy, Holmfield.

However, the plans for Halifax Sixth Form College, which would have offered a large range of both traditional A-levels and BTEC qualifications, have been unsuccessful.

Michael Gosling, CEO of the Trinity Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) said: “We are naturally very disappointed that the bid was not approved by the DfE.

“Feedback was actually very positive, with a clear and consistent vision, together with outstanding post-16 results at Trinity Academy, being specifically mentioned.

“However, it was declined because the DfE does not feel there is sufficient demand in the area to sustain a sixth form college. With this in mind, there is no current plan to resubmit.”

In 2015 Trinity led a bid to open an academic sixth form centre, Calderdale 6th.

The new bid addressed the feedback from officials given at the time.

Last month a report by the director of Children’s and Young People’s services at Calderdale Council revealed students and post 16 education courses faced an uncertain future in the borough.