Mayor unveils newly-merged Hipperholme Grammar School site

There was plenty to celebrate at Hipperholme Grammar School as the newly-merged site was officially unveiled.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ferman Ali and his wife, the Mayoress of Calderdale, Shaheen Ali visited the new-look school on Bramley Lane to mark its ‘Founders’ Day’ – an annual celebration of the school’s founding members.

The Mayor replanted the Junior Schools centenary tree alongside a time capsule

The Mayor and Mayoress were taken on a special tour of the school by headteachers Jackie Griffiths and Sarah Weller to see the revamped base before watching pupils take centre stage to sing the school song and make inspirational speeches in the main hall.

The Mayor also unveiled a plaque and replanted the Junior School’s centenary tree alongside a time capsule created by pupils. The celebratory event included a service at Coley Church, where the school was originally founded, and an inter-house competition.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ferman Ali, said: “We really enjoyed our visit to the school. Having both schools together on one site will make the transition from junior to senior school a lot easier for the children and I’m sure that they’ll enjoy learning from one another.”

Founders’ Day remembers Hipperholme Grammar School’s benefactors Matthew Broadley and local landowners Joseph Lister of Shibden Hall and Samuel Sunderland, whom the Senior School’s houses are named after.

Mrs Griffiths said: “It’s tremendous for the school to remember its history, and it was absolutely fantastic that the Mayor and Mayoress came to celebrate with us on this special day. It makes us feel very proud that someone of the Mayor’s status has taken the time and effort to appreciate what we do.

“The school has been adapted superbly and we’ve had a very positive reaction.

“Visitors to the school have commented that they can’t believe it hasn’t always been this way.”

Mrs Weller said: “The importance for the Junior School on Founders’ Day was for pupils to learn more about the historic day and to celebrate the whole school get together. We wanted to plant the centenary tree and the time capsule to make our mark on the site.

“I am incredibly proud of the whole school community who have helped to make the move happy and seamless. The children soon took ownership of their new premises and have now updated their time capsule to include the words of the two school songs and a very special message from our Head Girls Sophie Moss and Dinara Gill. The time capsule will remain a hidden gem for many more memorable years to come.”