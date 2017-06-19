‘Outstanding’ nursery’s pride

Children and staff at Eureka! Nursery are celebrating it being rated as “outstanding” in a recent inspection by Ofsted.

The Ofsted inspector particularly congratulated the Nursery on the quality and dedication of the staff, stating that “The diverse staff are wonderful role models who foster children’s self-esteem and confidence.

“Children thrive on staff’s fun, friendly and motivating interaction as they discover things together.”

The inspector, Rachel Ayo, went on to say that: “Staff motivate children and ignite their thirst for learning with their extreme passion, excellent teaching, diligent planning for each child and highly stimulating environments”.

Rebecca Oberg, Eureka!’s Strategic Lead for Play and Early Years, who oversees Eureka! Nursery said “We’re incredibly proud of our nursery for this fantastic result, especially to see our hard work and dedication recognised as part of such a thorough and important inspection.

“We’re the only nursery in the UK that’s attached to a museum – let alone a children’s museum - and our team go above and beyond when it comes to caring for children.

“They really do deserve this accolade and we couldn’t be more proud”.

Having achieved the “outstanding” rating, and in every category - the nursery was rated “good” in its last inspection in March 2014 - to further improve the quality of the early years provision the provider should continue to enhance the already excellent systems for utilising data about children’s progress to help narrow achievement gaps, said the report.

The nursery has its own website www.eurekanursery.org.uk