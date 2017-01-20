Overall rise in A Level success in Calderdale

Crossley Heath School once again topped the A Level league table in Calderdale.

The Halifax school had 21.6 per cent of its students achieving the benchmark figure.

Schools are ranked on the percentage of A-level students achieving three grades of AAB or higher, at least two of which are subjects which are preferred by Russell Group Universities.

Head teacher of Crossley Heath, Wendy Moffat, said: “The A-level results achieved by our students in their 2016 examinations are excellent and I am really proud of their achievements.

“Our students and staff work really hard to achieve the top grades and we have seen an increase again in the higher grades awarded.

“As A-levels are a stepping stone to a chosen career path, it is pleasing to see the number of our students being accepted by their first choice university.

“Crossley Heath prides itself on offering students the opportunity to study with us to gain the best academic outcomes.”

Other schools in Calderdale are closing the gap on Crossley Heath at the top, with many increasing their figures on the previous year,

Todmorden High School, which will see its sixth form centre close in 2018, had a big increase and jumped from the bottom of last year’s table with to third this year, with 12.9 per cent of students achieving the benchmark figure.