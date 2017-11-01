Praise for New York Police officers after Calderdale students caught up in terror attack

Staff and students from a Calderdale school were caught up in the New York terror attack during their trip to the United States.

A group of more than 60 Year 12 students from from Lightcliffe Academy had jetted off to the USA on October 26 for a nine day trip to America which included visiting sites in Washington, Philadelphia and New York.

However, during their visit to New York where they went to see the Statue of Liberty, a man in a rented van mowed down cyclists and pedestrians in New York killing eight people in what the city's mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror".

Mr Daniel Stucke, Vice Principal, Lightcliffe Academy said: " A group of Lightcliffe Academy Sixth Form students and staff have spent half term visiting Washington, Philadelphia & New York. Activities have included laying a wreath at Arlington Cemetery, visiting the Supreme Court, Liberty Bell, Statue of Liberty and 9/11 Memorial Museum.

"Yesterday the group were several blocks away from the terrorist incident in Manhattan.

"They were incredibly well looked after by the NYPD, who helped them move further away from the area.

Lightcliffe students in New York around the time of terror attack (Picture Lightcliffe Academy)

"A great deal of planning goes into all school visits, planning for any such eventualities.

"The staff and students responded brilliantly and followed the plans that were in place which enabled them to stay safe and let everyone back home know that they were well within a matter of minutes.

"The last two days of the visit will continue as planned but our thoughts and prayers are with all those directly affected by this terrible event. "

In response to the terror attack president Donald Trump ordered the security services to "step up" vetting procedures.

Lightcliffe Academy

Eight people were killed and at least 11 others injured after a man drove the rented Home Depot truck on to the path on West Street at around 3pm local time (7pm GMT).

The driver, who has been identified by law enforcement officials as Sayfullo Saipov, 29, from Uzbekistan, was shot by police after jumping out of the vehicle with what turned out to be two fake guns. He was taken to hospital and is in police custody. Officers said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver in Tuesday's attack barrelled along the bike path in a rented Home Depot truck for the equivalent of about 14 blocks, or around eight-tenths of a mile, before slamming into a small yellow school bus.

