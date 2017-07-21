Prestigious Gold Food for Life Award for Holy Trinity Primary

Holy Trinity Primary School in Halifax has become the third school in Calderdale to achieve a Food for Life Gold Award.

The award recognises the school’s commitment to the food education of their pupils, and a healthy food culture which benefits not just pupils, but staff and the wider community.

Holy Trinity pupils grow and harvest their own produce, much of which is made use of in the excellent lunches that the school serves. Pupils and staff regularly enjoy lessons in their state of the art kitchen classroom.

Pupils also take an active role in shaping the school menus, all of which are healthy, ethical and use local ingredients.

Liz Whetham, Head Teacher at Holy Trinity, said: “We are delighted to have achieved this award, it is testament to the vision of all associated with Holy Trinity to ensure that by being healthy, children are able to achieve their best.

“In a society ever reliant on convenience food I am proud that all of our children are learning to cook healthily and growing their own vegetables – a great foundation for the rest of their lives.”

Food for Life in Calderdale is funded by Calderdale Council and Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group to support schools, early years settings, care homes and more to embrace a healthy food culture.

Holy Trinity Primary School joined the Food for Life programme in 2013, and is now the third school in Calderdale to receive this prestigious award.

Ravenscliffe School were given the award in 2013 and William Henry Smith School in 2015.