Pub’s new lease of life - as a nursery

A former pub building has been given a new lease of life by conversion into a state-of-the-art nursery.

The building in Queensbury village centre, known at times in its history as Matelots, The Granby Inn, The Village and the Marquess of Granby, has been refurbished from top to bottom and has re-oepned as Queensbury Private Day Nusrery.

Owner Heather Palmer said: “It is a full refit that has cost around £750,000. It is our third nursery - we have Scarlett Heights at Queensbury and Ovenden Private Day Nursery at Halifax - with a capacity for 120 children with the nursery and before and after-school clubs.”