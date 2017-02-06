School life: A recent trip and learning about different faiths

Year 13 Psychology students enjoyed a trip to London, visiting the Royal Courts of Justice, The Old Bailey and had the chance to explore old Whitechapel on a Jack the Ripper night time walk.

They were also challenged to come to grips with their worst fears on a specialist Phobias Workshop.

A wide range of speakers were invited into school to speak to Year 11 students about their faith in the modern world.

We had Muslim and Jewish speakers, as well as Sikh bhangra dancing, a Henna tattoo workshop and dhol drumming.

Also speaking was a Christian schools’ worker from Leeds Faith in Schools and a band from Cardiff called Written in Kings who played a concert before they flew off to Sweden to record a new album!

The students thoroughly enjoyed the varied activities that took place and the feedback was very positive.

Many commented that it was a superb mixture of interactive activities, informative learning and discussion that took place throughout the day.