School life: Academy works to offer more pupils an outstanding education

Trinity Academy Halifax has confirmed that Sowerby Bridge High School (SBHS) will open as Trinity Academy Sowerby Bridge from this September.

Mr James Franklin-Smith is currently Executive Principal across both institutions.

The academy has been supporting SBHS since it was placed in special measures, and a recent Ofsted visit has confirmed the huge progress that has been made in the quality of teaching and learning and standards of behaviour.

The vision is that Trinity Academy Sowerby Bridge will replicate the outstanding provision at Halifax and be able to offer an increased number of young people access to an exceptional experience that ensures that they achieve their full potential.

A number of the academy’s most successful strategies are already in place, and reflects how as the flagship school in a Multi-Academy Trust, Trinity Academy Halifax is setting the standards and supporting more schools to provide the best possible standard of education.