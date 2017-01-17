School life: Calderdale College celebrates a successful year after Beacon Award win

The Association of Colleges (AoC) awarded College’s External Funding Unit with the Employer Engagement Beacon Award on November 16 2016.

AOC awards organisations which go above and beyond in providing high-quality technical and professional education; and which offer something exceptional to their students and the wider community.

Calderdale College works with 250 further education colleges, private training providers and voluntary sector organisations. Their sustained focus on working with employers had helped to attract £100 million investment from local trade and funding bodies, such as the Skills Service City Region.

Dame Pat Bacon, Chair of the AoC Beacon Awards, said: “Calderdale College is an outstanding representative of the excellent work happening in colleges across the country. It’s a privilege to be part of an awards programme that recognises the energy colleges put into supporting their students, staff, employers and local communities.”

To apply for apply for a Jan/February 2017 start course or further details on 2017/18 courses call the hotline on 01422 399 399.