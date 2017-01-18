School life: Calderdale College’s new state of the art learning facilities

Calderdale College has undertaken the ‘Unlocking Potential’ Project with funding from the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP). The new facilities allow College to deliver new courses and meet local skills and employment needs.

B floor has been expanded onto a mezzanine level and includes a private meeting space for staff, students and employers, presentation suite, open workstation area and open learning environment.

E floor has been designed around real working Health and Care Environments, offering courses in Dentistry, Pharmacy, Health and Social Care and Childcare; and G floor has been transformed into a Digital Skills and Business Enterprise Centre to deliver new courses in Games Design, Video Editing, Visual Effects and Computer Sciences.

With this exciting transformation, dynamic learning environment and new courses on offer, Calderdale College reflects on its commitment to ensuring the highest standards of the education and training provided.

For a tour come to anr Open Day on January 24 4.30pm-7pm and January 28 10am-1pm.