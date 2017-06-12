School life: Celebrations for performing arts students at Trinity Academy

The Performing Arts department at Trinity Academy has recently celebrated three students securing places at top drama schools and the TV debut of a number of others!

The academy has been part of the new Channel 4 series ‘Ackley Bridge’ and students at the academy landed a number of leading roles. The new series is set in the fictional Yorkshire Mill town of the same name and tells the story of the merger of two schools within a segregated British and Asian community. It focuses on some high profile issues – as well as the humour, relationships and everyday conflicts between students, teachers and parents.

Students from the academy play a number of roles, and many more were extras and got to experience the hard work that happens backstage in TV production. Nohail Mohammad plays Riz in the show and says: “I have a passion for acting but I feel I have really excelled on set working with highly trained professionals. I hope to continue acting in the future, now I have the confidence.”

The academy has a strong focus on ensuring all student ambitions are supported, and through a broad and balanced curriculum, supports a huge range of careers. A number of Year 13 students have recently secured places at the East 15 Acting School, Arden School of Theatre and Edge Hill University for Musical Theatre. All will commence their places this September.

Principal Mr James Franklin-Smith comments: “Here at Trinity we believe that Performing Arts based subjects are vital in ensuring young people enjoy a broad and balanced curriculum in order to become well-rounded individuals. Students for example need to participate in a performing arts or sports experience in order to graduate in Year 8. It has been a busy time in Performing Arts and I am very much looking forward to seeing our young people star in Ackley Bridge. I would also like to congratulate those students who have secured places at acting schools – there is incredible competition for these, and I very much look forward to hearing about their future successes.”