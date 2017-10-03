School life: Crossley Heath pupils enjoy learning a new language

Our new year seven students have been enjoying their first lessons of Mandarin Chinese.

The school is taking part in the prestigious Mandarin Excellence Programme. We are one of a small number of schools in the country selected to deliver this exciting programme.

Not only is Mandarin the most widely spoken language in the world but the importance of Mandarin as a business language has increased substantially in recent years. Initial feedback from students has been really positive and they have said that they have found it fun, different, not as complicated as they thought it might have been and that they have enjoyed learning how to write the characters.

Students will continue to study Mandarin in year eight with an expectation that they will continue to study at GCSE level.