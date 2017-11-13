School life: Developing innovative and research based teaching through project

The Halifax Academy is a strategic partner in Teamworks Teaching School Alliance at The Greetland Academy. Teamworks is a collaboration of schools working together to improve recruitment rates into teaching, as well as offering enhanced professional learning and leadership programmes for school staff. Teamworks also provides support to schools who are in need.

Following a competitive application process, Teamworks has this year been awarded prestigious National Research School status, becoming one of only twenty-two Research Schools in the country.

Research Schools have a track record for finding and using the latest educational research to improve teaching so that it has the greatest impact on student achievement.

As a member of the Research Schools Network, Teamworks will support schools in the town of Oldham, which has been defined as an ‘opportunity area’ by the DfE.

This means that it will help schools in that area to accelerate rates of improvement by supporting them in the development of innovative and research-based teaching, ultimately helping to break down barriers to social mobility and providing young people with the very best educational and career opportunities.

A number of leaders and teachers from The Halifax Academy are already heavily involved in supporting Teamworks; in return this allows them to bring best practice back into the academy.