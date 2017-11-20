School Life: Group took trip of a lifetime to United States

Just before half-term, 60 year 12 and 13 students along with six members of staff embarked on an eight day trip to the USA.

The group stopped off at Washington DC, Philadelphia and New York.

This turned out to be an action-packed, eventful and ultimately fantastic experience.

The group was in Washington DC and visited famous landmarks such as the White House, the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monunment. The also watched an exciting game of American Football between the Maryland Terrapins and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Students visited Philadelphia for one day of their trip, spending time at Independence Hall, and seeing the Liberty Bell.

After that short stop the group were set for the bright lights of the Big Apple, New York City.

The first morning saw the group take a boat trip to Liberty Island and Ellis Island then they headed to the 9/11 memorial to pay their respects to the victims of that tragic day.

After an evening of downtime the group set out refreshed the next morning to go to the Top of the Rock, the Rockefeller Centre.

Later that day the group took a trip to Broadway and enjoyed a new musical called A Bronx Tale.

On the final day the group went to department store Macy’s and Fifth Avenue for some shopping to buy souveniers and gifts for their families.

Many thanks to Mr Bemrose and Mr Smithson for leading the trip and in particular to Mrs Rathmell for all her hard work organising it.

We hope all students thoroughly enjoyed the trip and have made some memories to last a lifetimes.