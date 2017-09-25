School life: In pursuit of excellence at Rishworth School

Rishworth School has always had a strong reputation for its sporting achievement alongside its enviable record of academic excellence.

Despite this, the team at Rishworth have been developing new opportunities for students attending the school to rise to the very top of their game through the introduction of three new sporting academies.

The Ford Rugby Academy has been founded with the support of George (attended Rishworth School; Fly-half for England) and Mike Ford (manager Bath, Toulon, England) and seeks to develop talent within players throughout their time at the School. At its highest level, an elite athlete pathway with a personalised programme delivered by rugby professionals aims to ensure players have the opportunity to follow in George’s footsteps, and play at the highest levels.

The Rishworth Cricket Academy gives students the opportunity to access a programme within school and at the Cricket Asylum in Sowerby Bridge. The programme is delivered through high level coaching supported by diagnostic digital technology. Students within the programme have already achieved county and regional representation.

The Rishworth Badminton Academy was founded in June and offers a different route for students to achieve elite performance. Founded and run by Helen Calverley (played for England; studied at Rishworth School), aspects of the academy are accessible by the public who can join an out-of-school club for £5 a session, at 7pm on Thursday evenings in the Sports Hall. Graduates from the Academy will benefit from links that are being forged with at least one elite Russell Group university.

The Headmaster, Alastair Gloag said: “At Rishworth we are pleased with our student’s academic achievements which this year includes an excellent 92% of students achieving the government’s measure of 5A*-C (9-4) grades, placing Rishworth, a non-selective school, at the lead of the very best in the region. However, we believe that a great education involves so much more and so it is our mission to seek out and create through initiatives like our academy programme, as many opportunities as we possibly can to ensure our students can maximise their potential and develop the character, resilience and confidence that they need to face the challenges of the modern world.”