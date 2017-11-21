School Life: Leaders set up successful cross country event

Higher Sports Leader students were challenged on a wild and blustery day to a create a Cross Country event for 241 partner primary school students.

With the help of Halifax Harriers and Calderdale School Games Organiser, they did a fantastic job successfully working towards their qualification.

Northowram Year six Girls secured the top five places in their race and the letters of thanks received from the participants included Flynn’s account: “On October 11 I did the inter school cross country, I came first! It all began when year three set off and I felt scared, worried but eager to get off. When I was on the start line, ready for my year four race, I kept repeating in my head, sprint, jog, sprint.

“Then the loud shiny whistle blew, I was off, I got a good start but I was level with someone else. When I moved into first I stayed in first all the way up the steep hill. At the end I sprinted and even overtook the hare! After the race I felt wonderful and full of happiness because I had won.”

Year nine Business Studies students are involved in a Dragon’s Den style challenge to invent a new product linked to technology, incorporating the newly learned concepts of product, pricing and promotion. Their enthusiastic engagement (showing a sign of the times) has already produced a wide range of ideas including a life-saving inflatable watch, a toilet with a built in i-Pad and a fire-proof mobile phone!