School Life: Local poet inspires pupils into creative writing

There were plenty of words, rhyming and riddles when poet James Nash visited pupils at Hipperholme Grammar School for a fun-filled day of poetry.

James Nash, from Leeds, visited pupils in Year 6 and 7 to tell them all about his career and encourage the children to develop a love and understanding of how to write poetry without fear.

Nash started the day with a talk to pupils about his work and the children discussed what reading and writing they enjoy themselves.

This was followed by a workshop where the pupils explored ways of writing poetry about this year’s theme of ‘freedom’ for National Poetry Day (September 28.)

The pupils were encouraged to write their own poems and enter them into the English department’s annual poetry competition.

James Nash is the writer in Residence for Calderdale High Schools and for the University of Leeds Faculty of Education. He also hosts literary events around the country where he interviews writers about their work.

This is the tenth year the poet has visited Hipperholme Grammar School to enrich the children with his knowledge of writing and poetry.

Adrienne Settle, Head of English at Hipperholme Grammar School, said: “We would like to thank James for his inspiring work with the children which every year results in some of the most wonderfully-creative poetry that we encounter. All of our pupils have been greatly inspired by James’s visit.”