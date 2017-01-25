School life: Meeting at The Maltings to discuss new allotments

Any members of the local community who would like to have their say on plans for the creation of allotments within the college’s grounds are invited to a meeting at The Maltings college on Wednesday 1 February at 8pm.

A group of keen gardeners within Fountain Head village, the ‘Fountain Head Allotment and Leisure Gardeners,’ are working with a teacher at the college, Amanda Rosewell, to take forward the new community venture.

The meeting is an opportunity for people to have a say on how the scheme will be run and a chance to meet the Maltings College team.

Principal Nicki Clarke said: “We already have strong links with the local business community as part of our work placements, but these allotments will strengthen our community links and our position as a college in the heart of Fountain Head Village.

“Anyone who may be interested in having their say is encouraged to come along to find out more on 1 February.”

For more information visit www.maltingscollege.co.uk