School life: New website and easy application process launched

The Maltings College has launched a brand new website, with an easy to use online application portal which allows potential students to apply online for courses in Beauty, Childcare, Hairdressing, Professional Cookery, Business, Health and Social Care, IT, Light Vehicle Maintenance or Sport.

The Maltings College is a rapidly improving college, and the new website follows the college formally becoming part of the Trinity Multi-Academy Trust. In addition to the online portal, visitors can also browse courses and read more about aspects of joining The Maltings, including how work placements help young people to prepare for the workplace and gain the skills and attributes employers in their chosen fields are looking for.

Once an application is made, the applicant is invited to the college for a visit to meet their potential lecturer and discuss the application. At this, an immediate response will be given to the application.

The new website can be viewed at www.maltingscollege.co.uk