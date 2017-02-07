School life: Over £3000 raised for charity at Crossley Heath last term

Each year we have a very active calendar of fundraising events for local, national and international causes.

Last term alone we raised over £3,500 for a variety of causes through special events, collections, non-uniform days and raffles.

A final charitable activity last term was from our Carol service.

This year for the first time we held our Carol Services in our local community at St Paul’s at King Cross.

It was agreed that collection monies from the services would be shared between the church and our chosen charity which, on this occasion, was the Christians Together Charity who are probably best known for their Food and Support Drop-In at Ebenezer Church.

The charity offers an excellent support network for those who may need advice and support and even shelter.