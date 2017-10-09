School life: Pupils take part in sponsored Maths challenge for NSPCC

Pupils at Hipperholme Grammar Junior School have been putting on their maths hats to raise money for the NSPCC.

The entire Junior School, which comprises of pupils aged five to 11, has taken part in a number of maths challenges. Younger pupils have been spotting shapes and the older children have taken part in a quiz on mental maths.

Pupils collected donations from their generous family and friends prior to the challenge. The total amount raised is yet to be announced.

The inspiration behind the fun maths challenge came from a recent visit to the school from the NSPCC, who delivered a special Speak out. Stay safe assembly for pupils.

In the assembly, the charity shared information to pupils on how they can keep themselves safe from harm and get help if they have any worries.

The NSPCC, which stands for National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, is a leading children’s charity which campaigns for child protection and helps those affected to recover.

The charity’s work in schools will encourage conversations about staying safe both online and offline.

Mrs Weller, headteacher of Hipperholme Grammar Junior School, said: “We’re so proud of our fabulous pupils for all coming together and taking part in the Maths challenge. Thank you so much to all of our pupils’ family members and friends who have supported them by making a donation.

“The assembly by the NSPCC was a very worthwhile and empowering session for both pupils and teachers. The charity spoke to the children and staff about the valuable work they do across the country, and talked about how important it is for everyone in our school community to join them in their ‘fight for every childhood’.”

Hipperholme Grammar School is now encouraging parents to take part in a workshop put together by the NSPCC and O2, which will provide parents and carers with support, tools and guidance in order to help them to have conversations with their children about their online lives.

The hour-long workshop, which is taking place at the school on the 4th of October, will help parents and carers understand their child’s online world and build confidence to have important conversations that can help keep children safe online.