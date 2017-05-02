School life: Ryburn students get a taste of the Big Apple

A group of young singers, musicians and dancers from Ryburn spent their Easter break on a life-changing trip to New York. The students certainly made an impression, giving a well-received hour-long performance aboard an aircraft carrier moored in the Hudson River, against a dramatic backdrop of Manhattan’s skyscrapers.

Students took in Broadway musical Kinky Boots and enjoyed a professional workshop at the Chelsea Studios with some of the cast. There was also time for some sightseeing, including the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, Downtown and Grand Central Station and a moving visit to the 9/11 Memorial.

Student Phoebe Wippey was lucky enough to celebrate her 16th birthday on the trip. She said “I was so proud to perform our own show and take part in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. New York was an experience I will never forget.”

Over £1400 was raised for charity this Red Nose Day at Ryburn, in a series of activities organised by the student Charity Leaders.

Favourite teachers proved to be good sports, joining in a “Teacher Torture” event which saw them being forced to eat raw onions and chillies or get covered in gunge in front of an audience of laughing students.

Ryburn has been awarded “Red Nose Day Super School” status by Comic Relief in recognition of their impressive fundraising.