School life: Short story writers from Ryburn scoop prizes

Two talented Ryburn High writers have been recognised for their scintillating short stories in a local writing competition.

Aidan O’Neill, Year seven, and Elsa Larrad, Year eight, were awarded first place and highly commended respectively in the Calderdale regional 500 Words Short Story competition, and were presented with book tokens and certificates by Sally Tetlow from Calderdale Council.

Aidan’s winning story, set in the WW1 trenches, has also been longlisted in the national 500 Words competition run by Chris Evans on BBC Radio 2.

This is a fantastic achievement given that less than 4% of the 131,798 stories entered made it on to the longlist.

The national 500 Words competition encourages young people to write an original story on any subject or theme in 500 words or less.

The top three winners of the national competition will receive an enormous stack of books.

The winner will be announced on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on 16 June.