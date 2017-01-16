School life: Staff and students at Calderdale College are inspirational

Sally Holdsworth is a second year Biology student at Manchester Metropolitan University. She completed her first year with a first and she believes she would have never done it without Calderdale College.

She says: “I chose Calderdale College because they have great facilities, staff are amazing and they really support you with your future plans. When I first started I did not want to go to university. However, my tutors convinced me that I should, so I decided to apply.”

Lee Kelsey with one of his students

Sally believes that Calderdale College has really prepared her for the university: “I created my future with Calderdale College! All my course units were so useful, especially the Work Experience Unit where I got to experience the real industry and understand it from the inside.”

She already has plans for her nearest future: “My next stop is a career in Animal Biology”.

Lee Kelsey is currently a Sports tutor at Calderdale College. As a level 3 course leader he decided to up-skill himself and undertake a Higher Education (HE) PGCE course alongside his full time job in teaching.

Due to the flexibility of his course he managed to sustain his full- time role as well as continuing to be the Head Academy coach at Leeds United Football Club where he coaches and the Head of Youth Development at his local football club.

Lee says he needed the HE qualification in order to gain further knowledge and understand the underpinned theory behind his teaching. He says due to this course: “I have changed dramatically over the 2 years. The way I teach, see different things and how I plan.”

During his training he won the Higher Education Most Inspirational Student Award for his outstanding work running the scholarship programme with FC Halifax Town.

According to Lee, “as an individual you have to make yourself the best you can be”.