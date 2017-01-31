School life: Tickets are on sale for Trinity Academy’s annual musical

The academy not only has a strong emphasis on academic growth and achievement, but also the personal growth of students. As part of this, students have the opportunity to audition and take part in an annual musical production.

Each year these have got bigger and better, and in 2017 students are offering guests the chance to see their version of the famous West End show ‘We Will Rock You.’

The production has been a year in development, and opens on Wednesday 15 February for three nights. Tickets are already sold out for Friday’s performance, but there is some availability for the Wednesday and Thursday evening performances.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults, and £2.50 for children with a family ticket (2 adults, 2 children) priced at £12.50.

Tickets are available to purchase from Student Services. Guests who do not have a student at the academy can call in to Reception to purchase tickets.