School life: Trinity Academy leads the way for achievement

Trinity Academy Halifax is celebrating reaching the top of national and local league tables for the progress students make, based on new school league tables published by the Government.

The academy’s Sixth Form holds an elite position as one of the top 4% of schools nationally for the ‘value added score’ at A-level, and has been confirmed as one of the top four state funded schools in the Yorkshire and Humber region. This is a measure of how much additional progress students make at Trinity when compared to those of a similar level nationally and demonstrates how students are challenged to achieve beyond their predicted grades on entry.

Confirmation of the academy’s position in local and national league tables comes just after the academy celebrated its best ever GCSE and post-16 results and news that two current 6th Formers have secured offers from The University of Cambridge. The KS4 league tables, which illustrate a school’s performance at GCSE, again put the academy amongst the top schools not just locally, but also nationally. Trinity Academy is in the top 16% of schools in the UK for the ‘Progress 8’ score. This effectively identifies how much progress a student makes from entry in Year 7, to their results in Year 11 compared with the performance of their similar ability counterparts nationally. The academy is one of only two schools in Calderdale with a Progress 8 score that is significantly above national average.

Mr James Franklin-Smith, Principal comments: “Our vision is to be ‘outstanding within outstanding’ and this means a relentless focus on ensuring that our children and young people receive the highest quality of education that will open the doors for them in the future. This summer students secured the best ever GCSE and A-level results in the academy’s history, an achievement that means that the academy is amongst the top in the country for the progress our students make and we are classed as being one of an elite group of high performing schools. We are extremely proud that two students currently studying in our 6th Form have secured offers from The University of Cambridge following a challenging interview process. Whatever the ambitions of our students, we want to ensure that they are supported to achieve them.”

“Students often hear me talk about how 70% of the UK’s most professional jobs are filled by those who have been privately educated – yet only 4% of the UK population receives a private education. We are absolutely determined that every student, regardless of ability or background, will succeed both academically and personally. As the flagship school within a growing Multi-Academy Trust, we are excited about the possibility of helping more schools achieve similar successes through a partnership approach.”