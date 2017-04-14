Egg-straordinary! 11 million chocolate eggs made in Halifax

If you are lucky enough to get a Nestle Easter Egg, there’s a good chance it was made in Halifax.

The factory at Albion Mills has produced a staggering 11 million chocolate eggs this year.

Giles Mann, Halifax Factory Manager, Nestlé UK and Ireland said: “We are pleased and proud to have produced 11 million Eggs this season including KitKat, Rolo, Aero and Smarties at our Halifax site, which is Nestlé’s manufacturing centre for seasonal confectionery.

“All of our staff have worked incredibly hard to make sure that consumers can enjoy the products they love this Easter with their families.”

Nestlé Confectionery’s entire Easter Eggs range is free from plastic packaging and is 100 per cent recyclable.

Nestlé made 16.5 million Easter Eggs in the UK this year.