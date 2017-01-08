Elderly woman killed in Huddersfield fire

An elderly woman has died after a fire broke out at a home in Huddersfield in the early hours of this morning.

Police have confirmed that an 86-year-old died in the blaze at a bungalow on Moorside Avenue in the Crosland Moor area of the town.

Emergency services were called at 12.40am, Insp Jayne Addy of West Yorkshire Police said.

“We don’t think it is suspicious, but the cause of the fire is unexplained,” she said.

Officers are returning to the scene this morning to try and determine what caused the blaze.