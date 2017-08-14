Emergency teams search for 'casualty' at Hell Hole Rock

Emergency teams were called to an area in Heptonstall known as Hell Hole Rock in search for a possible injured person.
West Yorkshire Police and the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team worked together from 5.55pm on Saturday in search for a the person.
Heptonstall Quarry, is a west facing gritstone quarry which is well known both locally and regionally for the wide variety of the climbing available.
It is a favourite for evening climbing and has a set of climbs that are longer than usual for grit stone. There are also a number of large boulders presenting some good boulder climbing.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police that a man was found and had suffered no injuries.
