Emma will take her findings to the very top!

When leading hotel brand Radisson Blu wanted to know how to make their establishments more child-friendly, they sought information directly from the horse’s mouth!

The chain has recruited six mini-CEOs - that’s child entertainment officers - including a Halifax seven-year-old to help them formulate their plans going forward.

All will be aged between six and ten, recruited from hundreds of applications to consult on the chain’s family offerings across its hotels in Britain and Ireland.

Emma Davies, from Halifax, applied for the role and during a “working” weekend she will be given her own currency to spend in the hotel’s restaurant and bar, testing her colouring in skills, try out the children’s menu, create her own ice cream and shake her own salads among other things.

Following the Radisson Blu Durham review, Emma will be invited to attend a board meeting in October, alongside regional winners from London, Edinburgh, Sligo, Cork and Limerick.

During the final task, she will be asked to present a family-friendly idea for Radisson Blu to implement across its UK & Ireland portfolio. The winner of this boardroom task will win a family holiday to Gran Canaria at the recently opened Radisson Blu Resort Mogan.

Marketing Director Steve Manfield said: “To become a Radisson Blu Durham Mini CEO, we wanted someone that could demonstrate a sense of humour, with an outgoing personality and not afraid to give us their honest opinion.

“Emma certainly demonstrated that in their video submission and at Radisson Blu, where we’re committed to providing an excellent family offering, we’re hoping the suggestions made by Emma will make the overall experience a truly memorable one for the whole family.”