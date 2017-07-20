£2 million investment to reduce flood risk in Queensbury

Judith Cummins, MP for Bradford South, visited Yorkshire Water’s investment scheme in Queensbury last Friday to look at the work that’s being done to protect homes from flooding.

The £2 million project will help to reduce flood risk for properties in the area who are currently at risk of sewer flooding during heavy rain.

The project involves building a giant underground holding tank – big enough to store almost 9000 bath tubs full of water- that will hold the storm water and slowly release it back into the sewer system after the storm has passed.

The massive storage tank is 14 metres deep and once the work is completed the tank will be covered in grass and all that will be visible is the gable walls and a small kiosk.

After the visit, Judith Cummins said: "It was a pleasure to recently visit the new £2million flood scheme in Queensbury. This investment offers local residents much-needed reassurance that their homes are now better protected from flooding during heavy rain."