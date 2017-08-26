Friends of Centre Vale Park win National Lottery support

The Friends of Centre Vale Park (FoCVP) have received a National Lottery grant of £92,500 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) to construct a heritage trail within Centre Vale Park in Todmorden.

Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, this latest initiative will see the creation of a 2.3km pathway taking in 17 key, historic and natural features hidden away in the parks woodlands.

Despite a high level of interest in the history of Todmorden many residents are largely unaware of the long and varied history that has shaped the park.

This history of continual change has left a legacy of various landscape and architectural features. However, many of these features are hidden or have deteriorated with many visitors unaware of their existence or historical relevance. With the new funding the group aim to highlight and promote these features through the creation of an accessible heritage trail.

The Friends are calling for volunteers to help create the trail.The group aim to highlight and promote the natural history and dwellings of the park through the creation of an accessible heritage trail.

The first event will be a guided walk in the park to preview the trail. The walk is to take place on Saturday the 2nd of September at 11am and will start at the coach yard. The 2.3km pathway is steep, muddy and rough underfoot in places and as such strong walking shoes or boots are recommended. The walk should take around two hours to complete and will take in the 17 key features included in the trail.

For details email andrew.mindham@groundwork.org.uk