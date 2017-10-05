More than 10,000 consultation views - so what's next for the Calderdale Local Plan?

The future of green space and greenbelt land throughout Calderdale will be decided as the draft Local Plan is pieced together.

More than 2,500 people made more than 10,000 comments by the end of the latest consultation on Calderdale Council’s draft Local Plan.

The plan identifies potential sites where new development, including housing, employment and open space would be allowed and the areas which would remain as green belt.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, Councillor Daniel Sutherland said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has taken part in the consultation.

“We’re delighted to have received so many comments on our draft Local Plan.

“It’s one of the most important decisions we’re going to make in Calderdale, affecting generations to come, so it’s vital that we get it right. “

When all of the comments have been reviewed the draft Local Plan will be considered by the Cabinet and by the Full Council, which will agree its publication.

Once published, members of the public will be able to make formal representations on the Local Plan, although the Council will no longer be able to make any further changes to the document.

In Spring 2018 the Council will submit the Local Plan, together with the comments from the public, to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government (DCLG).

The examination could last around nine months. Adoption of the plan by Calderdale Council, following receipt of the Inspector’s Report, is expected to be confirmed by the end of 2018.

The Government requires local councils to produce a Local Plan which identifies land to meet their requirements for new housing and economic development, over the next 15 years.

The government sets out the rules for estimating new housing requirements, and the latest figures indicate that Calderdale will need over 17,000 new houses by 2032.