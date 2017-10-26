New lease of life for flood-hit Russell Dean

Flood-hit businesses across the Calder Valley are slowly getting back on their feet with a furniture store getting a new lease of life.

Russell Dean in Mytholmroyd, which is run by family business Stokers, was forced to close the 16,000 sq ft store after irreversible damage was caused by severe floods on Boxing Day 2015.

Britcon is currently on site with demolition and groundworks underway

Whilst insurance covered the loss, as it did for previous floods in 2012, a third incident would not be recoverable and something had to be done.

Managing Director Jonathan Stoker said: “Since Russell Dean is located adjacent to the River Calder the probability of further floods will always remain and so we had to consider relocating.

“However, given the heritage of the store and our loyal customer base we decided to buy the freehold and build a new store that could withstand future incidents.

“We appointed Britcon to design and build a flood resistant structure and they came back with a concept that was effectively a store on stilts with car parking in the under croft of two display floors. With the new design, we were able to almost double display capacity to 30,000 sq ft making our investment more viable and also providing a new light and airy customer experience.”

Britcon is currently on site with demolition and groundworks underway and Managing Director Paul Clarkson said: “We are working closely with the environment agency and various local groups to avoid any disruption to the high street and adjacent canal side towpaths.

“We are building a new retaining wall to Midgley Road which climbs steeply to the North-West boundary of the site with the new building elevation right against the rear of the existing footpath and thereafter constructing a new building on three levels.”

The project is expected to be completed and ready for trading in Spring 2018.