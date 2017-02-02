Sub-zero temperatures delay opening of Elland Bridge to vehicles

The Canal & River Trust and Calderdale Council, who are working together to rebuild Elland Bridge, have revised the bridge’s expected reopening date in light of recent icy weather conditions.

The newly-rebuilt Elland Bridge re-opened to pedestrians and cyclists in mid-january after being out of action for more than a year.

However the spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust said: “We really hoped that the bridge could be reopened by the end of January however the recent sub-zero temperatures have delayed the important works to rebuild the bridge parapets and walls.

“In order to maintain the character of the historic bridge, and the canal it crosses, we have been using traditional lime mortar.

“However, this mortar only sets in temperatures above 4oc and so the recent icy conditions have meant that the stonemasons haven’t been able complete their works as quickly as anticipated. As a result, we can’t safely reopen the bridge at this time as we’d hoped.

“We’d like to assure local people that we’re working as quickly as we possibly can, including over the weekend, to reinstate this important link over the canal. Currently we’re anticipating that the bridge will be in a position to be safely reopened in early/mid-February, although we’ll be doing everything we can to open it sooner than that.

“We’d also like to thank the local community for their patience as we approach the bridge’s reopening.”