Yorkshire weather: Temperatures set to warm up as county escapes big freeze

SPRING may just be in the air over the coming few days as Yorkshire finally escapes the clutches of a freezing winter.

While temperatures today and tomorrow are likely to remain on the chilly side, with a high of just 7 degrees centigrade, the outlook for the end of the week looks more promising.

The weekend saw some snow fall on higher ground while weather experts said the wintry windy contributed to -3 or -4 conditions.

Here is your outlook for the day ahead and into the coming week.

Today:

Remaining rather cloudy and cold, with an onshore easterly breeze bringing extensive low cloud, hill fog and perhaps the odd spot of light rain at times. Maximum Temperature 5 °C.

Tonight:

Further low cloud and hill fog is likely to give further patchy drizzle overnight. Gradually becoming less windy during the early hours to give a risk of frost. Minimum Temperature 0 °C.

Tuesday:

Feeling less cold than on Monday, with lighter southeasterly winds. On balance, probably a drier and brighter day too, with the cloud more prone to breaking to reveal sunny intervals. Maximum Temperature 7 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Becoming less cold through this period, with fewer frosts. Probably rather cloudy throughout, with some showers at times.