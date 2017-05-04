Eureka project receives boost from BBC’s Children in Need

A Halifax-based project working with disadvantaged children and young people has been awarded new funding of £9,330 by BBC Children in Need.

Eureka will use the funding to deliver specialist art workshops to visually impaired children.

The workshops will develop the children’s visual art skills and enable them to create their own art sculptures which will go on display in the museum.

Taking part in the art sessions will help to develop their confidence and improve their emotional health and wellbeing.

Trizia Wells, inclusion manager at Eureka!, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this funding from BBC Children in Need, which will enable us to work with disadvantaged children in our local area and give them the opportunity to express their creativity through art.”

Isabel Farnell, BBC Children in Need regional head of the north said: “At BBC Children in Need we fund projects that are making a tangible difference to young lives. We are delighted to be funding projects like Eureka!, which is a great example of our small grants at work and is only possible thanks to our supporters.”

BBC Children in Need’s chief executive, Simon Antrobus added: “With every grant awarded we are making a renewed commitment to transform young lives across the UK. All our grants – made possible by the generosity of the public - ensure projects working in the community can respond to the needs of disadvantaged children.”

Projects working with disadvantaged children and young people can find out more on how to apply for funding at bbc.co.uk/pudsey/grants.