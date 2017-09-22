Eureka reveal plans for new museum and Halifax expansion

Eureka the national children's museum has revealed exciting new plans to expand its museum in Halifax and open a new one in Liverpool.

The Future of Eureka announcements were made at their 25th anniversary gala dinner which was attended by more that 70 guests.

Plans were revealed to extend the existing Halifax site into the 3600sqm Great Northern Shed heritage building, which is next door.

The move will allow the museum to extend the age range they appeal to while welcoming an additional 150k to 200k visitors to the museum per year.

It is hoped the project will be within the next six years.

Eureka! Chief Executive Leigh-Anne Stradeski also revealed how we are working with the Liverpool City Region on a project to be located in the Wirral; backed by Merseytravel and Wirral Council alongside strategic support from the Liverpool City Region Local Economic Partnership and the Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram.

Of the Halifax project, she said: “We look forward to the new, larger site contributing to the ongoing regeneration of Halifax town centre while keeping Eureka! as a key tourist destination for the area. It will allow us more space to bring in temporary exhibitions, like the recently successful digiPlaySpace, and offer the chance to extend our offer in new directions with more arts and digital attractions.

“Everyone at Eureka! is so excited for the next part of our journey. After 25 years welcoming children, parents and grandparents – with many of those adults returning after visiting as kids themselves – we see the Halifax expansion and the new Merseyside site as crucial for ensuring Eureka! stays relevant and refreshed for another 25 years.”

Since opening on 9 July 1992 Eureka has welcomed more than 7.5 million visitors through their doors. A completely self-sustainable charity, the museum is now focused on the next 25 years after announcing future plans to engage and excite even more children.

Peter Smart, Eureka! Chair, said: “Both of these announcements cement a strong future for Eureka! and, most importantly, an exciting and fun one for our visitors young and old. We are still in the early stages of both projects but are so pleased to finally be able to talk about them to start building the momentum for the next 25 years of Eureka!”