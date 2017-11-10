Ex-England footballer attends uncle's art exhibition in Rastrick

An ex-England footballer and fund raiser joined locals in a Rastrick pub as his uncle's art exhibition raised £2,000 for charity.

The evening at the Four Sons pub saw several original pieces by artist Geoff Wood sold and orders placed for limited edition prints.

Geoff’s nephew, former England and Crystal Palace footballer Geoff Thomas, was at the event which was raising funds for Leukaemia Research

He has taken part in numerous fundraising activities to raise money to fight leukaemia after he was diagnosed with the condition in 2003.

He has recently finished one of cycling's most arduous challenges by riding the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and La Vuelta routes in the same summer.

The £1m the ex-footballer aims to raise will benefit thousands.

In June 2003 He revealed he had been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia from which he later recovered.

He won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award in 2005 after he raised over £150,000 for the charity by cycling 2,200 miles in 21 days, completing the route of all 21 stages of the 2005 Tour de France a few days ahead of the race itself.